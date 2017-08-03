Southaven police ask public’s help finding missing teen

Southaven police are looking for a missing teenager who could be in danger.

Investigators said 15-year-old Nathali Alexandra Alvarado was dropped off at Southaven High School last Saturday and was seen leaving in a aroonm Chrysler van.

Nathali is Hispanic and stands 4-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde tips and brown eyes.

Police said she does have a history of running away, but they have exhausted all means of locating her.

If you locate or have any information that will help locate her, please contact the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652. You can also call the Desoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS (8477).

Any information leading to the location of Nathali Alvarado Crime Stoppers will pay extra money on Missing Kids.

