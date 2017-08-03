2 injured in Woodbranch Court shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 injured in Woodbranch Court shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people are recovering after being shot near the airport Thursday night. 

Officers got the call just before 6 p.m. on Woodbranch Court off Raines Road near I-55. 

Police said the victims are in non-critical condition, and there is no information yet about any suspects.

