Dog side of Overton Park reopens thanks to volunteers

We're sending a High 5 to volunteers from the Memphis Dream Center, who got the Overton Park Dog Bark back open on Thursday.

The area was badly damaged during the Memorial Day weekend storm.

Thursday, volunteers hauled off the last of the tree limbs and smoothed out the mulch.

A spokesperson for the park said another layer of mulch will be added in a few weeks.

