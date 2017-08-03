Man wanted in Hunter Ave. arson investigation

Fire investigators released images of a man suspected of starting a blaze at a neighborhood market.

Photos of the suspect were taken early Thursday morning on Hunter Avenue in North Memphis.

Investigators believe the man set fire to a vehicle in the carport, causing damage to vehicles and the building.

The man appears to have a receding hair line and was wearing a red shirt, dark-colored gym shorts, and red and black shoes. He was driving a dark colored four-door sedan.

If you recognize him. Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.