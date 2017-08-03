Bystander hurt in restaurant fight

The man hit in the head with a beer mug during a wild fight at a popular Memphis restaurant is sharing his side of the story.

Joey Facello was caught in the crossfire after someone complained about loud children at El Toro Loco.

Facello is all stitched up and he has lots of head pain.

He was trying to enjoy a friend's birthday party at El Toro Loco last Friday when the incident happened.

“That's when I stood up to go to the bathroom and the next thing I know blood's everywhere,” Facello said.

Witnesses said someone threw a beer mug that hit him in the head during an argument.

However, he wasn’t the intended target.

Witnesses said a man sitting at a different table approached a woman nearby and told her that she or her child were being too loud.

After an argument, a beer glass was thrown, hitting Facello smack in the head.

“What you did was uncalled for and I'm suffering for it and I didn't even say anything to you,” Facello said.

He's been home from work for the past few days and said it's tough since he's the breadwinner in his family.

“I don't get paid for being off,” Facello said. “I'm an electrician.”

But for now, he's happy for the community support he's received.

The GoFundMe set up so far has raised almost $400, but he needs more to pay for the mounting hospital bills.

“I'm very thankful,” Facello said. “I appreciate anything anybody has said or done.”

For now, he's trying to recover and take it easy.

“I probably won't be going anywhere with alcohol for a while,” Facello said.

Restaurant managers said they do not tolerate fighting in their establishment.

At last check, no one has been charged in the incident.

