Collierville schools continue growth ahead of new high school

Collierville school leaders are seeing solid growth at their schools.

There are 8,600 students currently enrolled in the district, including 2,600 in high school.

By 2018, there will be a new $94 million Collierville High School ready to open.

“We're opening a 450,000-square foot facility, and there's going to be challenges and there's going to be issues, and I would just ask everybody for patience,” Superintendent John Aitken said.

I mean, when we have a problem we'll deal with it and work it out.”

The school will be located off Byhalia and Shelby Drive.

This year, Collierville school leaders have more programs for students who may not attend four year colleges. They’ve partnered with FedEx, Carrier, International Paper, and others to offer classes for students getting career certifications.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.