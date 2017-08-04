Study: 1 in 6 drivers distracted in school zones

New statistics show the need to be safe while in school zones.

Safe Kids USA said one in six drivers in school zones are distracted—the most common distraction being cell phones.

The chances of death from a car hitting a student jumps dramatically based upon speed.

Memphis Police Department is asking people to obey traffic laws as school gets back in session.

“You'll have parents parking a lot of time in no parking zones, and that backs up traffic itself,” MPD Col. Samuel Hines said. “People stand by and wait for the kids in their car when they are doing the pickup and they're dropping them off and that’s not designated for a drop off.”

The speed limit is 15 miles per hour in a school zone. In Tennessee, a ticket in a school zone could cost fines of over $200, and there is a mandatory court appearance.

"We're always looking for ways to make the school zone safer as we get those problems as we get those called in the complaints we try to jump right on them and handle them immediately," Hines said.

All majors school zones have crossing guards, with the focus being on elementary and middle schools.

