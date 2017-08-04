Missing teen girl found safe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Missing teen girl found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department said Jasmine Lawson, the 15-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday, has been found safe.

Police would like to thank the public for their help finding her. 

