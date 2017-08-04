MPD search for missing teen

Memphis Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old who went missing Wednesday.

Police said Jasmine Lawson last seen on Invergarry Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday. She then texted her foster mother and said she was on Rockingham Road, but no one was able to find her.

Police said Jasmine has a medical condition and may be off her medication.

She is described as 5’2, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, multi-colored leggings, and pink shoes.

