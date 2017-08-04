MPD search for missing teen

Memphis Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old who went missing Wednesday.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old who went missing Wednesday.More >>
The good people at Dorothy Day House of Hospitality help homeless families stay united while pushing life’s restart button. They come to the doors of the ministry having lost their homes and often, their cars.More >>
The good people at Dorothy Day House of Hospitality help homeless families stay united while pushing life’s restart button. They come to the doors of the ministry having lost their homes and often, their cars.More >>
New statistics show the need to be safe while in school zones.More >>
New statistics show the need to be safe while in school zones.More >>
Collierville school leaders are seeing solid growth at their schools.More >>
Collierville school leaders are seeing solid growth at their schools.More >>
Southaven police are looking for a missing teenager who could be in danger.More >>
Southaven police are looking for a missing teenager who could be in danger.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
Police said the man threatened a store clerk with a scythe, a sharp tool used for cutting wheat or grass. (Source: KUTV/CNN)More >>
Police said the man threatened a store clerk with a scythe, a sharp tool used for cutting wheat or grass. (Source: KUTV/CNN)More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>