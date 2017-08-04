Deals aplenty for AR's tax free weekend

If you still haven’t purchased your back to school supplies, this is the weekend to do so in Arkansas.

Tax free weekend starts Saturday morning and runs through Sunday. There will be no tax on clothing, shoes, or school supplies.

There is a limit—only items up to $100 will be tax free.

Blogger Jennifer Vaughn, who runs the website “Little Rock Mommy,” said there are some tricks to save time when shopping this weekend.

“Get all those discount items for sure, and then other tricks that you can do: You can even save some time by maybe shopping online, and then going to maybe picking up your items in store. So that's a great time saver,” Vaughn said.

Some items, like computers, are not tax free, but Vaughn said you can still save a lot on personal computers.

