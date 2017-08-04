Man accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman in Oxford

A man is behind bars accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman in Oxford.

Oxford Police Department arrested Alan Clay, 23. Investigators said Clay assaulted the victim at University Trails on August 2.

When officers arrived at University Trails, Clay and his victims were nowhere to be found.

Following an intensive investigation, officers found Clay's vehicle but nobody was in the car.

Shortly after finding the car, officers noticed a man drive by that looked like Clay. They pulled the car over and confirmed that it was Clay. However, the victim was not with Clay, and he did not say where she might be located.

Nearly an hour later, Marshall County Sheriff's Office found the victim.

Clay faces kidnapping charges and his bond has been set at $25,000.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.