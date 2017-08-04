Man accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman in Oxford

The Mid-South won't have the perfect view of the upcoming eclipse, but it won't be terrible either.More >>
The Mid-South won't have the perfect view of the upcoming eclipse, but it won't be terrible either.More >>
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich issued an indictment for a Memphis man accused of hitting and killing a 56-year-old while drunk driving.More >>
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich issued an indictment for a Memphis man accused of hitting and killing a 56-year-old while drunk driving.More >>
The family of a man who was killed is hoping to get back his companion.More >>
The family of a man who was killed is hoping to get back his companion.More >>
If you still haven’t purchased your back to school supplies, this is the weekend to do so in Arkansas.More >>
If you still haven’t purchased your back to school supplies, this is the weekend to do so in Arkansas.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old who went missing Wednesday.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old who went missing Wednesday.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.More >>
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
A California man’s illicit cargo was disguised as breakfast cereal, but the merchandise was certainly not nutritious.More >>
A California man’s illicit cargo was disguised as breakfast cereal, but the merchandise was certainly not nutritious.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>