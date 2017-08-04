Family pleads for return of killed man's missing dog

The family of a man who was killed is hoping to get back his companion.

Samuel Smith, 19, was found dead in Chewalla Lake on Saturday morning. Marshall County coroner said his body had been there for at least a week.

Smith’s family is now frantically searching for his dog who went missing. They say it is the last thing they have to remember Samuel by.

No arrests have been made in Smith’s murder, but investigators have identified a person of interest. If you know who the man in question is, call Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

