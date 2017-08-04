Man indicted for fatal DUI crash

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich issued an indictment for a Memphis man accused of hitting and killing a 56-year-old while drunk driving.

Investigators said Michael Yarbrough was crossing the street near Highland Street and Faxon Avenue on November 12, 2015, when Andre Hill, 50, hit and killed him.

Hill was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide, DUI, driving on a canceled, revoked, or suspended license, reckless driving, and financial responsibility.

Hill’s blood alcohol level was measured at .176. Investigators said he had three prior offenses involving driving while his license was canceled, revoked, or suspended.

