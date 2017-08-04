Ron Childers talks about the upcoming eclipse

The Mid-South won't have the perfect view of the upcoming eclipse, but it won't be terrible either.

On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put a whole path of our country in the dark.

The Mid-South is not in the path of totality, but we will see a 94 percent eclipse. Meaning the moon will nearly totally eclipse the sun.

The event will take place August 21 around 1:24 p.m. Be sure to get some eclipse glasses, if you want to stare up and see the eclipse yourself.

10 great places to see the eclipse

Seeing the eclipse in Tennessee

Clarksville: 2:19 of totality

Gallatin: 2:40 of totality

Nashville: 1:57 of totality

Lebanon: 2:37 of totality

Cookeville: 2:32 of totality

For more information about seeing the Great American Eclipse in Tennessee, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.