5 Great Things: Back to school

School has either begun or will begin soon all across the Mid-South, and many students chose to spend their last days of summer vacation making at least these 5 Great Things happen this week in the Mid-South.

Like the 70 students competing in the Code Crew Hackathon at the FedEx Institute of Technology.

Students and coders from local middle schools and high schools tackled the real-world challenge of human trafficking. Shelby County is one of the top counties in the country for human trafficking in the country, and advocates understand thinking outside the box can certainly help drive that number down, which is why they used the technological knowledge of those kids to help combat the problem through their coding capabilities.

Two DeSoto County baseball players are representing their country this summer.

Collin Reuter of Center Hill High School and Blaze Jordan of DeSoto Central High School are both on the 15U National Team Trials roster for USA Baseball.

Jordan and Reuter are both members of the class of 2021, and are two of the best high school players in the state.

A Shelby County Schools teacher is trying to raise money to buy shoes and shirts for his students at Belle Forest Community School.

Rex Hamilton has bought a few items on his own each year, but this year he hopes to help even more students with an online fundraiser.

Hamilton hopes to raise $10,000.

Shelby County Deputy Stephen Spencer and his wife, Francis, are collecting school supplies and clothes for the children he regularly sees as he patrols North Memphis.

The couple is collecting pencils, paper, binders, backpacks, and other items children need to succeed in the classroom.

Stephen joined the sheriff's office this year and said being in law enforcement is about noticing when people need help and stepping up to the plate.

Before heading back to class, several Memphis students spent the day helping make the city better.

For the ninth straight year, the Life Church Axis Nation youth group gathered for a day of service.

More than 1,000 teens teamed up with Memphis City Beautiful to work at 25 different locations across the city for a day of service.

