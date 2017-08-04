Sports broker indicted in $240K theft - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A grand jury indicted a Memphis businessman for stealing $240,000 from a client.

Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Rick Barlow was given $240,000 to reserve a client two suites, hotel rooms, transportation, and more for the 2014-15 Rose Bowl and BCS National Championship games.

However, the client said she never received anything in return for her $240,000 investment.

Investigators said Barlow's account showed the $240,000 deposit, but there were no payments or reimbursement to the client.

