Sports broker indicted in $240K theft

A grand jury indicted a Memphis businessman for stealing $240,000 from a client.

Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Rick Barlow was given $240,000 to reserve a client two suites, hotel rooms, transportation, and more for the 2014-15 Rose Bowl and BCS National Championship games.

However, the client said she never received anything in return for her $240,000 investment.

Investigators said Barlow's account showed the $240,000 deposit, but there were no payments or reimbursement to the client.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.