3 men wanted for home invasion, pistol whip robbery

Memphis Police Department is seeking three men wanted in a home invasion Thursday night.

The victim told police she and her husband were in the living room when the men knocked on the door and called out her husband’s name. The criminals then kicked in the door.

All three men were armed—one with an Uzi, and two with a handgun.

The men entered the home and demanded money, pistol whipping the victims.

The suspects then went through their pockets and stole $850 in cash, vehicle keys, cell phones, a Kindle Fire, several personal paperwork items, a purse, and two wallets.

The men also took a 40 inch TV from the bedroom and left out the front door.

Police said the three men left in a dark colored Ford Mustang.

They are described as:

Five-foot-8, 160 pounds, red shirt, blue jeans, short dreads, black Uzi Six-foot, 150 pounds, white and grey shirt, short hair, 9mm handgun 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, dark shirt and blue jeans, black handgun

If you know anything about this crime, call Memphis Police Department.

