Death certificate confirms officers killed man with shot to the head

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

The death certificate for a man killed by Southaven officers is now public record.

Officers shot and killed Ismael Lopez on July 23. They arrived at the wrong house when serving a warrant. 

Officers said Lopez pointed a gun at them, but his family and attorney's said he didn't have a gun on him. Lopez's attorney even said officers shot Lopez in the back of the head.

Lopez's death certificate confirms his cause of death was a shot to the head. However, it does not go into detail about what part of Lopez's head the bullet hit.

That information should be released in the autopsy report. District Attorney John Champion said that report will most likely not be released soon.

