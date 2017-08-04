Death certificate confirms officers killed man with shot to the head

Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.

Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.

Attorneys for Ismael Lopez, the man who was shot and killed by Southaven police officers, released new photos from their investigation during a news conference on Wednesday.

Attorneys for Ismael Lopez, the man who was shot and killed by Southaven police officers, released new photos from their investigation during a news conference on Wednesday.

Investigators await the results of an autopsy in the case of a man killed by officers in Southaven.

Investigators await the results of an autopsy in the case of a man killed by officers in Southaven.

The death certificate for a man killed by Southaven officers is now public record.

Officers shot and killed Ismael Lopez on July 23. They arrived at the wrong house when serving a warrant.

Officers said Lopez pointed a gun at them, but his family and attorney's said he didn't have a gun on him. Lopez's attorney even said officers shot Lopez in the back of the head.

Lopez's death certificate confirms his cause of death was a shot to the head. However, it does not go into detail about what part of Lopez's head the bullet hit.

That information should be released in the autopsy report. District Attorney John Champion said that report will most likely not be released soon.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.