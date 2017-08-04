Memphis Grizzlies, SCS team up for back-to-school pep rally

Memphis Grizzlies and Shelby County Schools will throw a bit of "grit and grind" into the start of the school year with a pep rally at Dunbar Elementary School (2606 Select Avenue) on the first day of school.



The rally on August 7th is set to start at 7:45 a.m.



SCS volunteers and Memphis Grizzlies mascot, Grizzline, Grizz Girls, and Grizz Grannies and Grandpas will be there to help tip off the new school year and greet students as they arrive at school.



Superintendent Dorsey Hopson will also visit classes at the school that morning to welcome students and teachers back to school.

