Suspect barricades himself inside Southaven apartment complex dumpster

Southaven police are on the scene after a domestic violence suspect barricaded himself at the Civic Center Apartments complex Friday afternoon.

Mark Little, PIO for Southaven PD, said he does not know if the suspect is alone or with a hostage at the complex, located across from Gateway Tire and Service Center on Highway 51 North.

Witnesses on the scene said the incident happened near Highway 51 and Church Road. They said the suspect ran into the Civic Center Apartment complex, where he barricaded himself inside a dumpster.

Our crew on the scene said police have the dumpster surrounded.

