Suspect barricades himself inside Southaven apartment complex dumpster

Politics in 2017 seems more partisan than ever, but Congressman Steve Cohen said there's one thing bi-partisan in Congress: support for special investigator Robert Mueller.More >>
Southaven police are on the scene after a domestic violence suspect barricaded himself at the Civic Center Apartments complex Friday afternoon. MMore >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle that claimed a man's life Thursday night.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies and Shelby County Schools will throw a bit of "grit and grind" into the start of the school year with a pep rally at Dunbar Elementary School (2606 Select Avenue) on the first day of school.More >>
The son of Shelby County's public works director will go to jail for 18 months for hacking his former employer's computer network. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise advances the story.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
A teenager has been arrested and charged after a suspected stillborn baby was found in the backyard of a home in Carlisle last week.More >>
