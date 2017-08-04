Gym-goers want more security after Planet Fitness car theft

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle that claimed a man's life Thursday night.

According to police, the car theft happened in the Planet Fitness gym parking lot in Midtown.

Despite the SkyCop cameras and security riding around, some gym-goers said they want to see even more security.

“They were going like crazy fast,” said witness Sam Prager.

Police said Richard Hughes was driving a white Honda Accord that police say he stole from a nearby Poplar Avenue Planet Fitness gym. Hughes then crashed it on Avalon and Overton Park.

“Going super-fast, probably like 80 miles per hour,” Prager said.

Police said Hughes also hit an unmarked police car before hitting a tree. He died on the scene.

“As soon as we got here, there were a bunch of cop cars following him,” Prager said.

As state troopers work to see if this caused a police chase, police said another man, Shawn Nichols, was also charged.

Police found meth inside a red Honda Civic after busting him on the scene at Planet Fitness.

“You can't steal cars and you've got to watch your surroundings, really,” said Damon Wesby, who goes to Planet Fitness.

Wesby works out at Planet Fitness a few days a week and said he usually feels safe.

“SkyCop thing, they usually have that and they have security driving around,” Wesby said.

But he's now more alert knowing a man is dead and a second man is charged accused in a car theft from his usually quiet gym's parking lot.

“People don't care these days, you've got to just be very careful,” Wesby said.

