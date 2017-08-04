Community buys ribbons to help teen fighting cancer

A Covington teen was preparing for school like other students when he got the life-changing news that he had cancer.

However, with support from the community, he's looking to rally past the illness and gearing up for the fight of his life.

“I just happened to be brushing his hair and he nonchalantly said, ‘hey watch the knot on my head,’” said his mother Deanne Hughey.

Two weeks ago, Deanne said her 14- year old son Jackson couldn't remember hitting his head, so being cautious, the family got him checked out.

The diagnosis was something they never expected – neuroblastoma.

Jackson was getting ready to start his first year at Covington High School and as a player on the football team.

Now, he's starting chemo with the hopes of getting out on the field soon.

“He's been with the team all summer and until last Monday so that's his motivation,” Deanne said.

Deanne said another motivation for the entire family is this immediate response from their hometown.

She said a local flower shop has already sold about a thousand bows with the CHS colors purple and gold, showing the family they're not alone.

These bows are flying off the shelves, and they've already raised more than $10,000. All of the proceeds go to the family.

The owner of the shop didn't want to be named and said instead she wants the support to go to the family.

“Because I mean what if it was your child. you need to do what you gotta do to help them,” said Mark Lewis, who bought bows.

“The reality is the bills keep coming,” Deanne said. “They're gonna keep coming. That's just showing our community they've got us.”

They're ready to continue this fight against cancer with the community at their back.

