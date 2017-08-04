Curb Market returns to Crosstown Concourse for 60-year homecoming

Sixty years ago, you could find the Harvest Curb Market at Sears Crosstown.



Now, The Curb Market is back on its old stomping grounds. The market recently relocated from South Cooper Street to Crosstown Concourse, and is now open for business.

It’s the city’s only craft butcher, where you can also find locally-grown produce, locally-sourced meats, groceries, charcuterie, frozen foods and even prepared grab-and-go foods for breakfast and lunch.



The Curb Market also offers local beers and will start selling wine in September.



Peter Schutt, who is behind the project, said he was inspired by childhood trips to the Harvest Curb Market with his mom.

“The local farmer’s markets in the area are wonderful, but if you want local, farm produce or meat during the week, there were not many options before we opened Curb Market,” Schutt said.

Schutt his wife have been operating Winchester Farm in Dancyville as a chemical-free livestock farm for more than 10 years.



“In 2015, we began a certified-organic produce farm in nearby Whiteville, so much of the fresh produce and meat products available at Curb Market come from our farms.” Schutt said.

The Curb Market buys from other local farms and ranches as well. The new Curb Market has a full kitchen and deli, which enables the market to provide hot and cold dishes for dine-in, carry out, and light catering.



The kitchen is led by executive chef, Andrew Edwards, who joins the team from Porcellino’s in Memphis.



The Curb Market is located on the ground floor of the Crosstown Concourse and is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

