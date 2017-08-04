MLGW President, CEO to retire at end of 2017

The President and CEO for Memphis, Light, Gas and Water will retire at the end of the year.

Jerry Collins Jr. is calling it quits after more than a decade as the leader of MLGW.

"Working for MLGW and the City of Memphis has been a great experience, however, after 30 years of public service it is now time for me to spend time with my family," Collins said. "I'd like to thank the 2,500-plus employees who I have enjoyed serving with to improve the quality of life for residents through the efficient and safe delivery of electricity, natural gas, and water the last 10 years."

Collins became MLGW CEO in 2007. He's a native Memphian and the 10th person to lead the utility company.

"I appreciate the excellent leadership and service that Jerry has provided over the years across several divisions of city government," Mayor Jim Strickland said. "Because of his skill, the largest publicly owned utility in the country gives customer the best service at the lowest cost, and continues to protect our most valuable resource--our drinking water. I wish Jerry well in his retirement."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.