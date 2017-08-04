SLIDESHOW: WMC5 anchors and reporters back-to-school photos

A few of WMC5's brave anchors and reporters shared their awesomely awkward back-to-school photos. Click through the slideshow and don't forget to send your throwback school photos to my5@wmctv.com.

As your kiddos get ready to head back to school, make sure you tune into WMC Action News 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. Monday to learn what's new in your district this year, what the weather will be like, and whether there are any traffic delays you should know about.

On WMC5 at 6 a.m., we will be giving away $200 in Back-to-School Bucks. Just watch for the cue to call.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.