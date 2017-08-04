Parents host emergency meeting after learning students may switch schools

Changes at one Memphis high school sparked an emergency meeting among parents.

They said they learned at the last minute that their kids may have to switch schools.

We're only days away from the start of school, and some parents say they're getting a big surprise.

“I thought my son was going to East High School… now he's not,” said parent and former SCS teacher Jacquelyn Webb.

Webb was transferring her son, who's heading into the 10th grade, to East High School this year. Just days ago, however, she found out that won't be possible.

EHS is making the transition into a STEM school and they aren't taking any transfer students.

But Webb said she had to find this out from teachers at the school and not the district.

“I'm very frustrated just knowing they're affecting the children like this here,” Webb said.

To make matters worse, Webb said the district is now putting her son at Douglas High School, which is performing in the bottom five percent of schools in the district.

“We're taxpayers!” Webb said. “So we should have an option to where our child should go, what school they attend as well. I was not given an option, I was just told he had to attend Douglas High School.”

And she's not happy about that.

“If I have to homeschool him, I'll homeschool him, he's not going to Douglas,” Webb said.

Shelby County Schools said they hosted several meetings and called parents to inform them of the change at East.

Webb has scheduled what she says is an emergency town hall Friday night, inviting parents, school board members, and the superintendent.

She said she wants to set the record straight because she said those meetings weren't enough.

“Maybe they have… but not an effective communication,” Webb said.

