Teens attack driver after car crash

The witness to a traffic crash stepped into a fight when a group of people starting beating up one of the drivers.

Around 9 p.m. traffic on South Perkins came to a standstill. It happened when a driver rear-ended a minivan that was parked outside a home.

The witness said the driver got out to check on the people inside the minivan. At the same time, people related to the minivan's occupants came running out of a nearby house.

"Before I knew it four or fives guys had pulled him out of the truck and went to beating him, wailing at him," the witness said.

The witness knew he had to help. He jumped out of his car and went to protect the man.

"I knew something had to be done, or they would've killed the young boy."

The witness got between the attackers and their victim. Both of them were kicked and beaten by the pack of angry teens--all of this while the people inside the minivan looked on.

A police report said one of the attackers had a handgun, but no shots were fired.

The witness said the beating only stopped when the teens realized all traffic on Perkins had come to a stop.

That's when the attackers stole the driver's cellphone and ran from the scene.

Police are now trying to identify and track down all of the attackers.

