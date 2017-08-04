16-year-old bystander shot walking to relative's apartment

A Memphis grandmother got a big scare Thursday night.

Marie Moore said she got a call telling her that her 16-year-old grandson was shot, just days before the start of school.

Moore said her grandson was an innocent bystander shot while walking to a relative’s house. Her grandson said he cut through an apartment complex while going to visit a cousin.

The shooting happened near Saints Courts Apartments on North Watkins at about 8 p.m.

She said it's a scary reminder for all kids to hang with the right crowd.

“Do not shoot anybody and it needs to stop,” Moore said.

According to a police report, it does not appear her grandson was the intended target.

“I hate this happened and whoever did this needs to turn themselves in,” Moore said.

She said her grandson is a rising junior at Ridgeway High School. He's going to be OK, but now he'll go back to class Monday trying to recover after he was shot in his arm.

According to police, a car drove by, then two men got out carrying an assault rifle and handgun and reportedly fired four shots towards a crowd of women.

“He did not deserve this,” Moore said.

She admits her grandson is not perfect and at times gets out of line.

Either way, she said she wants her grandson and all kids to make better choices and hang with the right crowd.

“I'm scared he's going to get out there and something bad is going to happen,” Moore said.

Thankfully, in this case, he was spared.

No one is behind bars, so if you know anything about this shooting, call Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH.

