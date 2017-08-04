Oppressive heat grips the Northwest

While the Mid-South enjoys a break from the typical summer heat and humidity of midsummer, it's a completely different story on the West Coast.

Oppressive heat and extremely dry conditions have pushed temperatures to record limits and allowed raging fires to burn out of control.

The Pacific Northwest has been the hardest hit in recent days with triple digit temperatures along with thousands of acres on fire.

Smoke from these uncontrolled fires can even be seen on high resolution satellite images.

The temperature Thursday at the Portland, Oregon airport reached 105 degrees. A strong ridge of high pressure is set up over the area, suppressing rainfall and forcing warm air to flow across the region.

Some relief is expected next week as an on shore flow brings Pacific moisture and cooler air to the area.

