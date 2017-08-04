1 in critical condition after Goodlett Road shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 in critical condition after Goodlett Road shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Goodlett Road off Barr Avenue.

The victim was shot around 7 p.m. Friday and told police he knows the person who shot him.

He said the suspect was driving a black Infiniti with tinted windows.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. 

