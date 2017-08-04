Man drowns in Fayette County pond

Fayette County officials are investigating a drowning on the outskirts of Fisherville in Fayette County.

Witnesses said they saw a man fishing on the lake at Vita Way and Coburn Way, just across the county line. They said the man got out of the boat and floated away from it.

They said they then noticed he was struggling and calling for help. The witnesses said they couldn't swim, so they called 911.

By the time the sheriff made it to the scene, it was too late. Investigators said they think the victim, a Hispanic man in his 30's, may have gotten tied up in the fishing net.

Neighbors said he worked for a homeowner in the area who is currently out of town.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

