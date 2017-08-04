11 graduate from Memphis Police Department training

Eleven new men and women will be hitting the streets for Memphis Police after graduating from the training academy.

All 11 of the graduates will become Public Safety Technicians, and they will be responsible for patrolling the streets and helping work crashes.

These are the first recruits to complete training under the new Blue Path program, which started last year.

The Blue Path program gives some high school graduates a job with Memphis Police while they work toward an all-expenses paid degree in Criminal Justice from Southwest Tennessee Community College.

Congratulations to these outstanding graduates!

