UGA student’s car stolen, wrecked in Memphis in deadly accident

The owner of the car stolen moments before a deadly crash Thursday night is now asking for help.

Ashley Isom is a student at the University of Georgia.

Friday, police identified Richard Hughes as the suspect who stole Isom’s white Honda Accord from outside the Planet Fitness in Midtown.

Hughes crashed into a tree and was killed two blocks away on North Avalon Street.

Isom said her heart sank when she saw her car was gone.

“It was more than just a car,” Isom said. “That was hours, days, weeks, months of just working so just knowing that it's just taken from me in a matter of minutes was just, I don't know, it just kind of hit me.”

Isom said she has to head back to college next week, and her insurance isn't covering the car for theft.

If you would like to help Isom, you can make a donation to her GoFundMe account.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.