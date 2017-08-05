U of M students reflect on their experiences covering the 2016 Olympics

The 2016 Rio Olympics opened a year ago Saturday. That’s also when 14 University of Memphis journalism students started living the dream of many: they were in Brazil, covering the competition as part of a study abroad program with their professor.More >>
A Memphis woman wants answers after she was thrown in jail for the night and accused of stealing a TV she already owned.More >>
Changes at one Memphis high school sparked an emergency meeting among parents. They said they learned at the last minute that their kids may have to switch schools.More >>
The owner of the car stolen moments before a deadly crash Thursday night is now asking for help.More >>
Eleven new men and women will be hitting the streets for Memphis Police after graduating from the training academy.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
When you head out the door for vacation, safety may not be on the top of your mind. But if you're a woman traveling on your own -- or with other women -- unfortunately, you may face more dangers than men.More >>
The brother of a six year old boy who was shot Friday night has been arrested in the child's death.More >>
Nissan employees voted Friday to reject the United Auto Workers (UAW) effort to unionize the Canton plant by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.More >>
