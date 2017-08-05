U of M students reflect on their experiences covering the 2016 Olympics

The 2016 Rio Olympics opened a year ago Saturday. That’s also when 14 University of Memphis journalism students started living the dream of many: they were in Brazil, covering the competition as part of a study abroad program with their professor.

Reflecting on the trip, they reminisce about their “wonderful experience,” which helped them grow “not only professionally but also personally.”

The University of Memphis was one of only two universities (along with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) to have an agreement with Rio’s Olympic Organizing Committee to bring journalism students there as interns. U of M Professor Roxane Coche created the program for both universities.

Student reporters were each assigned one or several sport(s) to cover during the entirety of the games for the Olympic News Service (ONS), which acts as a newswire service for the Games.

While in Rio, the group stayed in an Olympic Media Village, allowing students to network with international media professionals 24/7, which happens to be one of the students’ favorite aspects of the program as they explain in the video.

Click here to watch the video on Coche's YouTube page.

