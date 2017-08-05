SCS focuses on improving reading literacy

Reading literacy is a top issue Shelby County School leaders want to tackle this school year, and they need your help to make it happen.

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said many students still struggle with a reading literacy, making their learning experience extremely difficult.

He said young students learn to read during the first few years. But after the third grade, they must know how to read in order to learn.

He said the problem is often not detected until the child is past the third grade.

"The depth of the deficient the kids may have in kindergarten, first, second, third grade, you know, may not be as readily apparent,” Hopson said. “And then they have to 'pass,' but then they don't really have the full grasps of the concepts."

Statistics show that two-thirds of students who cannot read proficiently by the end of the fourth grade will end up in jail or on welfare.

Hopson said one of the best ways you can help improve the literacy problem is to volunteer with programs like “Arise 2 Read.”

For more info on that program, visit their website.

