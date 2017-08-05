SCS looking to fill more than 200 teaching positions

There is a teacher shortage for the Shelby County School District, and more than 200 spots need to be filled for this school year.

SCS officials said they are being aggressive at recruiting more teachers to their classrooms, even offering referral incentives.

But competition from other districts and other factors are taking a toll.

"I think just last week we hired about 65 teachers,” said SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson. “But the problem becomes ... but we also had about 45 to resign or retire or something like that."

SCS is still accepting job applicants.

For details on how you can sign up, click on this link.

For more jobs across the Mid-South, you can also search our job directory.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.