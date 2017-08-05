Nearly half of Shelby County students still not registered for school

Time is ticking for you to enroll your child in school.

Not only is it costing your child valuable learning skills, it’s also could cost the school district money.

SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said not having your child in the classroom on the first day of school can start them out on the wrong foot.

That’s because learning starts on the first day.

Not only that, every 20 days the district counts its student population. If the number is down, the state will adjust the funding the school district receives.

Hopson said the price per student is about $8,500 every 20 days.

So far, almost half of Shelby County students have not registered for school.

