Nearly half of Shelby County students still not registered for school

The state of Tennessee is taking steps to curb distracted drivers, starting with cell phones.More >>
Time is ticking for you to enroll your child in school. Not only is it costing your child valuable learning skills, it’s also could cost the school district money.More >>
Reading literacy is a top issue Shelby County School leaders want to tackle this school year, and they need your help to make it happen.More >>
Talks of selling the three Germantown legacy schools are still on the table.More >>
A warrant was issued for a woman involved in a fight at a Memphis restaurant that left one man bloodied.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The 18-year-old teenager accused of killing, burning and burying her own newborn baby in her backyard is waking up under house arrest this morning.More >>
