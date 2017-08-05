Germantown in talks to purchase legacy schools

Talks of selling the three Germantown legacy schools are still on the table.

Shelby County Superintendent Dorsey Hopson revealed the Germantown Municipal School District presented the school board with a plan to purchase the legacy schools.

If approved, the Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High Schools would go from the Shelby County District to the municipality.

But according to Hopson, the deadline to respond was just too soon. Hopson also said he doesn’t see a need to sell the schools at this time.

There is no word yet if a new deadline will be set.

