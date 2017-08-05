Final push helps families get ready to go back to school

Shelby County community leaders were out in force Saturday making sure everyone had what they need to start school on the right foot.

However, there’s still a major need that has not been met so far.

It's all about back to school as Shelby County Schools prepare for the first day of classes on Monday.

Families gathered at New Horizon Apartments to pick up some of those last-minute needs at the back-to-school supply giveaway. The line wrapped all the way around the side of the building.

School officials said it's their last push for registration and a day to get all of the students their proper immunizations.

They wanted to make sure everyone got back to school Monday with a smile and in style.

“I got a backpack, a lunch box, and a pencil packet and I got some paper,” said fifth grader Janyra Warren.

The supply drive was also filled with dancing, food, and bringing the community together.

“This area especially, this apartment complex is really working hard to combat crime and I think when you have events like this it brings people together, it keeps people off of the streets, it's helping them to make good choices,” said MABJ President Siobhan Riley, President of Memphis Association of Black Journalists.

The items were all donated, as volunteers helped fill bags of all the basic school necessities.

“We are trying to help people in the community who can't afford things like school supplies,” said volunteer Maurice Johnson. “A lot of parents already have a hard enough time buying uniforms and whatever else the kids need for school.”

So let the countdown begin for a new school year and even some new digs!

