Moms team up for breastfeeding awareness

A group of Mid-South moms set a record on Saturday, but it's the message behind the event they hope hits home with the public.

It's all about standing up for the rights of moms to feed their kids in public and spreading awareness of the benefits.

August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and Latch on Memphis is normalizing the encouragement of breastfeeding.

They beat their record of 206 with 220 moms this year with babies latching on at the event.

"Nursing, breastfeeding is normal,” said organizer Kimathi Coleman. “Our bodies were made to feed the babies."

Women from all backgrounds gathered in one room to unite and beautify breastfeeding.

"It's like a whole community coming together and it's just an amazing feeling of being around people that support a decision that sometimes is not very supported," said mom Trish Harden.

While Memphis and Shelby County have one of the highest rates of infant mortality, we have one of the lowest rates of breastfeeding.

Latch on Memphis is here to bring awareness and emphasize that breastfeeding can help.

"Breastfeeding is great,” said mom Ashanti Hightower. “Any way you can feed your baby is great. If we can just get the message out, hopefully more moms are able to do it and learn about it."

Breastfeeding gives emotional bonds and the best nutrition possible, defends against disease, aids in brain development, and more.

Latch on Memphis continues to make breastfeeding more acceptable and open the lines of communication on why breastfeeding is best for babies.

