2 arrested, charged in infant’s death

An infant's death in June has been ruled a homicide.

Police said 23-month-old Amelia Taper was found unresponsive on June 24 at Ridgecrest Apartments off Shady Vista Drive.

The baby was later found to have numerous bruises to her face and body, and an autopsy revealed numerous internal injuries.

Keinosha Taper and Gregory Ford have been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and first-degree murder in the case.

