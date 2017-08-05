Congressman Steve Cohen hosts town hall meeting

Politics in 2017 seems more partisan than ever, but Congressman Steve Cohen said there's one thing bi-partisan in Congress: support for special investigator Robert Mueller.

Shelby County residents and political leaders came together for a town hall meeting on tough subjects happening in the U.S. and problems in the Mid-South.

Congressman Steve Cohen held the meeting Saturday at the Memphis College of Arts.

He said the town hall is an opportunity to discuss his work, as well as hear the views of residents on healthcare and other issues before Congress.

Aside from the healthcare debate, Cohen shed light on issues like immigration.

Recently, he shared this message to immigrants living in the Mid-South.

“What they've done in this raid and we've questioned about is why about three-fourths of the people arrested had committed no criminal acts?” Cohen said. “Stay away from the police and stay away from government agencies because you could be subject to arrest and deportation.”

Regarding the new federal healthcare bill, Cohen said there is a bi-partisan group of Republicans and Democrats in the House working on improvements to healthcare.

The main focus is figuring out money for high-risk patients, negotiating drug prices, and ways to promote temporary relief.

