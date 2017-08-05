Fight breaks out at funeral for 16-year-old shooting victim

The mother of the 16-year-old who was shot in Marion last week is determined to get justice.

Saturday, she brought attention to that fight for justice by walking seven blocks through West Memphis to the funeral home.

More than a week ago, Marion police officers shot and killed 16-year-old Aries Clark outside an emergency shelter.

Clark's mother Vicky Byrd said she still has no details about what happened to her son. She wants to see someone held responsible for what she called his murder.

“I will walk for my son in the name of justice and for justice because it needs to be done, and it needs to start happening now,” Byrd said. “So, I walk.”

But things changed drastically when the family ended their walk at the funeral home.

A large fight broke out between family members at the funeral when tensions boiled over. No one was seriously injured, but police officers were called to the scene.

It's unclear what started that fight.

Tonight on the News at 10, we'll have more images from that fight and what family members said about what caused it.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.