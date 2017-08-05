Motorcyclist critically injured in accident - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Motorcyclist critically injured in accident


MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Saturday afternoon. 

The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of North Highland Street and Lamphier Avenue.

Police said the motorcyclist crashed into the back of a truck.

The motorcyclist has been transported to Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

