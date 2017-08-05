Motorcyclist critically injured in accident

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Saturday afternoon.More >>
The 2016 Rio Olympics opened a year ago Saturday. That’s also when 14 University of Memphis journalism students started living the dream of many: they were in Brazil, covering the competition as part of a study abroad program with their professor.More >>
Police have arrested and charged two people after an infant's death in June was ruled as a homicide.More >>
The mother of the 16-year-old who was shot in Marion last week is determined to get justice.More >>
Shelby County residents and political leaders came together for a town hall meeting on tough subjects happening in the U.S. and problems in the Mid-South.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
Hours after a 6-year-old was shot to death in Gulfport, his 16-year-old brother has been charged with manslaughter.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 deputies Saturday morning.More >>
