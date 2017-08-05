City Watch cancelled, missing 11-year-old girl found safe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City Watch cancelled, missing 11-year-old girl found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The City Watch issued for a missing 11-year-old girl Saturday has been canceled. 

Akira Poplar has been located and returned home. 

MPD would like to thank the public's help in finding her. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly