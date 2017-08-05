City Watch issued for missing 11-year-old girl

Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
Memphis police need your help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.More >>
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Saturday afternoon.More >>
The 2016 Rio Olympics opened a year ago Saturday. That’s also when 14 University of Memphis journalism students started living the dream of many: they were in Brazil, covering the competition as part of a study abroad program with their professor.More >>
Police have arrested and charged two people after an infant's death in June was ruled as a homicide.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
When this school officer’s polygraph test showed a disturbing sexual history, authorities ended up busting him for child pornography.More >>
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.More >>
A teenager is seriously injured following a shooting outside a Huntsville movie theater.More >>
