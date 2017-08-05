City Watch issued for missing 11-year-old girl

Memphis police need your help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Akira Poplar was last seen at the Hamilton High School jamboree football game in Memphis.

MPD said Akira has not been seen since around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

She is black with a light complexion and stands 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

She has black hair that she had in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and white RIP shirt, black tights, and black sandals.

If you spot her or know where she is, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

