Salon styles girls' hair for free for first day of school

Parents tend to prioritize back to school supplies for things like backpacks, pencils, and clothes.

However, there's another item that some girls consider most important.

Some parents may not be able to afford to fully prepare their kids for school, so the stylists at Marilynn's Fashion and Beauty Bar are getting these girls right for their first day.

"We have good stylists and we care about our kids," said owner Marilynn Thompson. "These kids have never been to a salon before, so we are giving them a great experience."

Stylists pressed and shampooed hair for free as parents piled into the salon to make sure their little girls looked their best on their first day.

"It's a big help because with getting school clothes and groceries and everything we are trying to do to get her prepared for school, just having her hair done is a blessing," said mom Ashley Haralson.

These girls were all smiles as they were pampered at no cost to their moms and made to feel and look their best for a year of success.

"Thank you to Marilynn's Fashion and Beauty Bar for giving this back to school event and really helping our girls out," Ashley said.

