Collierville’s new school set to open in 2018

One of the fastest growing school districts in the Mid-South is getting one step closer to a new high school.

There are more than 2,600 high school students in Collierville, and that's causing growing pains in the current buildings.

The high school was built decades ago, but this time next year there will be a much different story.

The new $94 million school will open in 2018 off Byhalia Raod and Shelby Drive.

Collierville Schools Superintendent John Aitken said the school will be something that the whole town can be proud of for years.

"We're opening a 450,000-square foot facility and there's going to be challenges and there's going to be issues and I would just ask everybody for patience,” Aitken said. “I mean when we have a problem we'll deal with it and work it out."

This year, Collierville school leaders have more programs for students who may not attend four-year colleges.

The district partnered with FedEx, Carrier, International Paper, and others to offer classes for students getting career certifications.

