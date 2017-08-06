1 killed, 1 detained in shooting near Le Bonheur

Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 300 block of Manassas Street, off Poplar Avenue near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Police said one man was shot shortly before 7 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man has been detained.

Family members identified the victim as 36-year-old Sandino Stone. They said they're absolutely shocked that this has happened to their quiet, humble family member who they describe as a devoted father.

His family claims that this could have been a robbery gone bad.

However, MPD has not confirmed that information.

Our crew on the scene also reported seeing bullet holes in Stone's car.

Information is still limited at this time. We have a crew on the scene; stay tuned for more details.

