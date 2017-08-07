Cardinals' DeJong wins Rookie of the Month

St. Louis Cardinal shortstop Paul DeJong was named the National League Rookie of the Month for July by Major League Baseball on August 2. DeJong batted .298, had eight home runs, and 16 RBI in July to help him win the award.

DeJong has been a bright spot for the Cardinals in a season that hasn't gone the way the organization would like. He has shown an ability to hit the long ball while improving his batting eye and defense.

DeJong is the first Cardinal to win Rookie of the month since Kolten Wong in May 2014.

